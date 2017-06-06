Western Cape premier Helen Zille has filed her submissions to the DA‚ stating her reasons why she should not be suspended.

Zille had until 5pm on Tuesday to make representations to the party about why she should not be suspended following a series of tweets in March in which she noted the "advantages" of colonialism.

At the weekend, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane announced that Zille had been suspended‚ but the party quickly had to backtrack after Zille pointed out that the party’s constitution allowed her the right to make representations before any decision on her fate could be made.

Just after 5pm on Tuesday, James Selfe confirmed that Zille’s submission had been received in the late afternoon. He declined to go into the details of the submission‚ saying the matters would be dealt with at a media briefing on Wednesday morning.