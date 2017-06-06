Zille gives reasons not to be suspended to the DA
Western Cape premier Helen Zille has filed her submissions to the DA‚ stating her reasons why she should not be suspended.
Zille had until 5pm on Tuesday to make representations to the party about why she should not be suspended following a series of tweets in March in which she noted the "advantages" of colonialism.
At the weekend, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane announced that Zille had been suspended‚ but the party quickly had to backtrack after Zille pointed out that the party’s constitution allowed her the right to make representations before any decision on her fate could be made.
Just after 5pm on Tuesday, James Selfe confirmed that Zille’s submission had been received in the late afternoon. He declined to go into the details of the submission‚ saying the matters would be dealt with at a media briefing on Wednesday morning.
Selfe said he wanted to give members of the DA’s federal executive enough time to discuss the issues first, noting, "This is one instance where I am not going to let the news cycle get in the way of good administration."
Zille would also not comment on her submission on Tuesday‚ saying only that her representations were now the property of the DA, which could only be accessed through Selfe’s office. She said she would meet with the party’s federal legal commission (FLC) on Friday — a meeting at which she is entitled to be accompanied by a lawyer.
Selfe said Zille’s representations would also be considered by the FLC.
He said another meeting would be scheduled to discuss whether to suspend Zille from her party duties: "Suspension would not affect her legislative duties [as premier]‚ because it is a party suspension. But it would prevent her from attending party meetings."
The issue has pitted Zille against her former protégé and party leader, Mmusi Maimane, who is determined to take action against the Western Cape premier — who is not prepared to go down without a fight.
TMG Digital
