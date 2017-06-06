DANIEL SILKE: How the DA found itself between a rock and a hard place

But it’s not quite as simple as that. For the DA, they have largely – to use a cliché – snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The party has a Liberal history – one of tolerance of diverse views and the ability to analyse and intellectually differ. This makes the DA a special party in the South African context – one that should be able to handle the Zille tweets within the context of its own philosophy of rejecting absolutism for a more nuanced approach.

On this narrow issue, the party seems to be floundering. Zille was largely thrown to the wolves by Maimane almost immediately following her tweets. Instead of a rational discussion – and certainly, a more deferential response from Zille herself – the crisis escalated. For a party claiming to be able to absorb divergent views under broad principles, it was a disappointing failure of a former and current leader unable to achieve this.

An inability from Maimane to lead by finding a suitable middle-way has allowed the debate in the DA to be dictated by the ANC and other opposition parties. Whilst Zille surely erred in the tone and context of her remarks, a more liberal response from the leader of a liberal party simply was not forthcoming.

If at an early juncture, both Zille and Maimane jointly addressed the media – finding common ground in a much deeper analysis of the issues. They could’ve both jointly and publicly expressing their divergent views with Zille taking a more contrite pose in deference to her leader. In so doing, much of the damage could’ve been averted. It seems neither party could walk that extra mile and spoke past each other rather than to each other.

With this opportunity squandered, both Maimane and Zille now have narrowed their options substantially.

The issue threatens to drag on and on and senior DA members might be tiring of this. As a result, they would rather side with Maimane (who is viewed as the future) and wish to see Zille’s wings clipped to bring an unsatisfactory close to the entire saga.

Maimane will also wish to fast-track the process and any delays now will result in a renewed ANC attack on him as a political lapdog with no backbone. Maimane too, is under pressure to grow the DA’s Black vote and if this issue undermines that, he too will be vulnerable to leadership change.

Still, there needs to be a more dignified end to all of this other than suspensions and immediate forced retirements. The DA has a broad constituency and how it handles this issue does have an effect on its core support base.

Both Maimane and Zille need to understand that an announcement by Zille that this is her last term as Premier and that she seeks no further positons in the DA in future may allow her to serve for another period before stepping aside. A ruthless truncation of her position might allow Maimane to stamp a more determined authority on the party, but also at a cost to the historic foundations of the party.

One thing for sure, the DA needs to resolve this rapidly. Its internal issues now detract from its real role of holding government to account in a week that that has been gifted to the Opposition following the ‘Gupta Leaks’ revelations. It surely has it in it to afford a degree of dignity to Mrs Zille and allow for Mr Maimane to reclaim the leadership high-ground.