Leadership, not ideology, is behind provincial tension in ANC, says Sylvia Lucas

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Lucas said she believed the bitter fight between her and Saul would not lead to a split in the province and that the party would unite after the weekend election.

"We are currently differing on issues of leadership of the party, there are no ideological differences between the different contenders," she said.

She would be the party’s only female provincial chairperson if elected and said this was not new for her as she was the only female regional chairperson in the province in the 1990s.

"The ANC invests in all its cadres equally, I am fully equipped to deliver even more on its developmental agenda," she said.

The provincial and national ANC criticised Lucas for her cabinet reshuffle on the eve of the conference this week, which she did not consult the ANC on.

She said she would reveal the reasons for her reshuffle "in due course" and did not believe she had erred in the manner she conducted the cabinet shake up.

Meanwhile, her key supporters in the province, members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), were preparing to put up a fight during the discussion on credentials, due to take place on Friday afternoon.