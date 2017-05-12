Moves afoot by local ANC leaders to rein Sylvia Lucas in
Luthuli House condemns ‘abuse of office’ by premier as Zuma-Ramaphosa factions square off
Branches of the ANC in the Northern Cape may push for the recall of Premier Sylvia Lucas, or for disciplinary action after she reshuffled her cabinet on the eve of the party’s elective conference without consulting the party.
On Thursday, the ANC’s national office took a hard line against Lucas, with Luthuli House describing the move as a "flagrant abuse of office".
The run-up to the Northern Cape conference, among the ANC’s smallest voting blocs at its national elective conference in December, signals a fraught internal elective season for the party, which will choose a successor to President Jacob Zuma at the end of 2017.
The provincial conference was postponed twice due to complaints about the nomination process for leaders at branch level.
Despite interventions from the national leadership to deal with the complaints, members travelled from Kimberley to Johannesburg on the eve of the conference in a bid to halt it.
Lucas’s reshuffle was described by insiders as an attempt by the premier to "intimidate" her opponents.
Lucas, a Zuma ally, is set to contest the position of provincial chairperson against provincial secretary Zamani Saul, who is seen as a supporter of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to leaders in the province, who wished to remain anonymous, branches are set to call for a special resolution to deal with Lucas.
This could mean a resolution calling for the new provincial executive committee, which has yet to be elected, to take disciplinary action against Lucas or to recall her.
ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said Lucas’s "unbridled arrogance" was a "betrayal of trust with the ANC".
He said: "We view this as a flagrant abuse of her office to further divide the ANC and undermine the unity of the organisation … our deployees must desist from misusing their deployment to deepen divisions within the ANC."
Lucas could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, axed finance MEC Mack Jack described his dismissal as an act of intimidation by Lucas.
Lucas did not provide reasons for her reshuffle, but announced she had "applied her mind" to the matter and that she consulted "individual MECs".
Jack said he was fired because he supported Saul to take over as provincial leader.
The conference got off to a late start on Thursday, resulting in Ramaphosa’s keynote address being shifted to Friday. It is set to discuss and pronounce on its preferred candidate for national ANC president and is widely expected to endorse Ramaphosa.
Please login or register to comment.