Moves afoot by local ANC leaders to rein Sylvia Lucas in

Despite interventions from the national leadership to deal with the complaints, members travelled from Kimberley to Johannesburg on the eve of the conference in a bid to halt it.

Lucas’s reshuffle was described by insiders as an attempt by the premier to "intimidate" her opponents.

Lucas, a Zuma ally, is set to contest the position of provincial chairperson against provincial secretary Zamani Saul, who is seen as a supporter of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to leaders in the province, who wished to remain anonymous, branches are set to call for a special resolution to deal with Lucas.

This could mean a resolution calling for the new provincial executive committee, which has yet to be elected, to take disciplinary action against Lucas or to recall her.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said Lucas’s "unbridled arrogance" was a "betrayal of trust with the ANC".

He said: "We view this as a flagrant abuse of her office to further divide the ANC and undermine the unity of the organisation … our deployees must desist from misusing their deployment to deepen divisions within the ANC."

Lucas could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, axed finance MEC Mack Jack described his dismissal as an act of intimidation by Lucas.

Lucas did not provide reasons for her reshuffle, but announced she had "applied her mind" to the matter and that she consulted "individual MECs".

Jack said he was fired because he supported Saul to take over as provincial leader.

The conference got off to a late start on Thursday, resulting in Ramaphosa’s keynote address being shifted to Friday. It is set to discuss and pronounce on its preferred candidate for national ANC president and is widely expected to endorse Ramaphosa.