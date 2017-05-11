Former Northern Cape finance MEC claims intimidation ahead of ANC conference

Axed Northern Cape finance MEC Mac Jack views his dismissal as an act of intimidation ahead of the ANC’s provincial elective conference.

The provincial head of finance was fired by premier Sylvia Lucas just more than 20 hours ago in a far-reaching provincial cabinet reshuffle, which was criticised by both the ANC and its alliance in the Northern Cape.

The ANC has complained that it was not consulted at all ahead of the reshuffle and vows that Lucas will face "consequences" for her actions. The run-up to the Northern Cape conference has provided a taste of what is to come this year as ANC structures prepare to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma in December.

Lucas, a Zuma ally, is set to square off against provincial secretary Zamani Saul for the position of chairman at the four-day gathering, due to kick off in Colesberg on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering, Jack said he was fired because he supports Saul to take over the leadership of the ANC in the province: "I am sure you can see the people here are ready to deliver Saul as the next chairperson. I derive solace in the fact that branches will pronounce on that."

Jack said Lucas sought to "intimidate" those supporting Saul, using her government post ahead of the conference. He said she has been preparing to reshuffle her cabinet since 2016 and that 366 of some 417 delegates were set to vote for Saul.

He said the group aligned to Lucas has used different tactics in a bid to sway ANC branches from electing Saul and the reshuffle was among them.

The conference did not start as scheduled due to technical glitches in the registration of delegates. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the conference was postponed until Friday due to the delayed registration process. According to delegates, who wished to remain anonymous, the conference is also set to pronounce it’s preference for Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma.