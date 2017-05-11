Politics

Former Northern Cape finance MEC claims intimidation ahead of ANC conference

11 May 2017 - 14:12 Natasha Marrian
Zamani Saul. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zamani Saul. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Axed Northern Cape finance MEC Mac Jack views his dismissal as an act of intimidation ahead of the ANC’s provincial elective conference.

The provincial head of finance was fired by premier Sylvia Lucas just more than 20 hours ago in a far-reaching provincial cabinet reshuffle, which was criticised by both the ANC and its alliance in the Northern Cape.

The ANC has complained that it was not consulted at all ahead of the reshuffle and vows that Lucas will face "consequences" for her actions. The run-up to the Northern Cape conference has provided a taste of what is to come this year as ANC structures prepare to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma in December.

Lucas, a Zuma ally, is set to square off against provincial secretary Zamani Saul for the position of chairman at the four-day gathering, due to kick off in Colesberg on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering, Jack said he was fired because he supports Saul to take over the leadership of the ANC in the province: "I am sure you can see the people here are ready to deliver Saul as the next chairperson. I derive solace in the fact that branches will pronounce on that."

Jack said Lucas sought to "intimidate" those supporting Saul, using her government post ahead of the conference. He said she has been preparing to reshuffle her cabinet since 2016 and that 366 of some 417 delegates were set to vote for Saul.

He said the group aligned to Lucas has used different tactics in a bid to sway ANC branches from electing Saul and the reshuffle was among them.

The conference did not start as scheduled due to technical glitches in the registration of delegates. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the conference was postponed until Friday due to the delayed registration process. According to delegates, who wished to remain anonymous, the conference is also set to pronounce it’s preference for Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma.

Inside Ramaphosa's plan to wrestle the presidency

Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have lost his reticence to enter the race for ANC president. But does he have what it takes to claim the prize?
Features
8 hours ago

Northern Cape reshuffle draws ‘disgust’

The move has been directly linked to the fight over the position of provincial chairperson
Politics
10 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC will meet in the last chance saloon

‘The party has one last chance to turn around its fortunes — its coming national policy conference’
Opinion
6 days ago

Exodus at Sacci raises viability doubts

Governance issues lead to exodus at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Companies
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Girlfriend gives up Gigaba's Gupta ghosts
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa gaining ground as Zuma camp ...
Politics
3.
Bathabile Dlamini gets new R1.3 million luxury ...
Politics
4.
Attempt to halt ANC meeting falls flat
Politics
5.
Northern Cape reshuffle draws ‘disgust’
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.