Malema argues in court papers for secret ballot

"Many ANC members of Parliament that I have spoken to have said to me that they would like the matter to be dealt with on a secret ballot basis in order to enable them to express their opinions clearly," Malema said.

He argues that it is, in fact, a constitutional obligation for the vote to be held in secret. The election of the president is part of the functions of the National Assembly outlined in the Constitution.

Section 86(2) of the Constitution "specifically obliges a secret ballot in the event of two or more candidates being nominated". When there is just one candidate, the election is regarded as unanimous.

"There is no unanimity on whether Zuma should remain as president or not. It is a highly contested question. It is thus a scenario comparable to that envisaged in a contested election of the president," Malema says in the affidavit.

While the power of removal of the president also resides with the National Assembly in terms of the Constitution, it does not make express statements about secret balloting.

However, Malema submits the "power of the appointment of the president includes the power of his removal" and the same procedure is applicable.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni told Business Day that

the opposition parties’ case was compelling.

"I do think the Constitutional Court will have to pronounce on the issue of secret or not secret. My sense is that they will lean towards the secret ballot. When you appoint a president, you do so through a secret ballot, although it has traditionally been open," he said.