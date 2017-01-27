Money lust ‘threatens to split the ANC’

Zuma’s scandals

In a 2014 report, the public protector found that the president unfairly benefited from a taxpayer-funded R215.9m upgrade of his Nkandla homestead, and last year the Constitutional Court ruled that he violated his oath of office by refusing to repay some of the money. In a separate finding last year, the public protector implied that Zuma allowed the Gupta family to influence Cabinet appointments and the awarding of state contracts.

Scandals implicating Zuma contributed to the ANC’s poor showing in the municipal elections in August last year. The president, who’s due to step down as ANC leader in December and as the nation’s leader in 2019, denies intentionally breaking the law.

Even so, the problem of corruption and the faction-fighting it breeds in the ANC has escalated during Zuma’s tenure as leader. The party has received reports of people buying membership cards in bulk, guaranteeing them control of a branch, and of some bodies claiming members that do not exist, according to ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

"We have never seen the influence of money like we have seen in the recent past," he said in an interview. "Big business and people with fat pockets will want to capture a leader or the whole leadership for their own selfish interests."

Tarnished reputation

Ramaphosa, one of the front-runners to succeed Zuma, called on the ANC to adopt measures to deal with conflicts of interest, alleged criminal conduct and ethical breaches. State procurement processes also needed to be insulated from political interference, he said.

Rooting out corruption and restoring the ANC’s tarnished reputation will not be easy, according to Maserumule.

"There is this perception that if you want to benefit in SA one way or another, for a tender, for a job, for whatever, you must be a member of the ANC," he said. Those who used to party to enrich themselves were "not just going to ... sit down and fold their arms, they are going to fight back. It is going to be a mini-war within the ANC itself."

Bloomberg