Battle lines drawn in Parliament
Parliament is likely to be a battleground this year between the rival factions of the ruling ANC as they struggle for dominance ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.
This is the view of political analyst Steven Friedman who predicts that a state of "trench warfare" will prevail between the faction supporting President Jacob Zuma and the one opposing him with a clear victory eluding both sides.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen also believes that Parliament will be a site for ANC political battles that he says will provide opposition parties with the space to take advantage of these divisions and "go in for the kill".
Zuma’s position will be further weakened and the factional conflicts within the ANC will intensify if he loses the court battles under way over the state capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
He will also hear in the next few months whether the Supreme Court of Appeal will grant him leave to appeal against the judgment of the High Court in Pretoria reinstating the 783 corruption charges against him.
Steenhuisen believes that the anti-Zuma faction coalescing around ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu will become increasingly strident and assert the role of Parliament and its committees to hold the executive and its entities to account. This assertiveness has already been demonstrated in the way the ad hoc committee looking into the SABC dealt with the matter, the approach of the standing committee of public accounts and the way the social development committee dealt with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini over the takeover of social grant distribution by the South African Social Security Agency in April.
"It will be interesting to see whether the parliamentary rebellion against the Zuma faction gathers steam or whether they will be put in their place. Zuma will have to put them down otherwise
he will be at great risk," Steenhuisen said.
Zuma’s state of the nation address on February 9 and the subsequent debate on the speech will be a torrid affair with opposition parties taking full advantage of the internal ANC dynamics, setting the scene for what is expected to be a tumultuous year for the institution.
There will be other political battles which will be fought within Parliament such as the fight over the leadership of key institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the South African Police Service, the SABC, the South African Revenue Service and South African Airways all of which are under Zuma’s firm grip. A more assertive Parliament could see less tolerance being given to maladminstration, poor governance and corruption.
And while these major battles are under way, political contestation will be taking place over a host of critical legislation — the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill; the Traditional Courts Bill; the Mineral and Petroleum Development Amendment Bill; and possible legislation providing for a national minimum wage and secret strike ballots.
