Battle lines drawn in Parliament

Parliament is likely to be a battleground this year between the rival factions of the ruling ANC as they struggle for dominance ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.

This is the view of political analyst Steven Friedman who predicts that a state of "trench warfare" will prevail between the faction supporting President Jacob Zuma and the one opposing him with a clear victory eluding both sides.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen also believes that Parliament will be a site for ANC political battles that he says will provide opposition parties with the space to take advantage of these divisions and "go in for the kill".

Zuma’s position will be further weakened and the factional conflicts within the ANC will intensify if he loses the court battles under way over the state capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.