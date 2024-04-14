LETTER: Failing wastewater plants imperil rivers

The Rooiwal wastewater plant in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
All South Africans should be deeply concerned about the dire state of our rivers. These once pristine waterways now bear the burden of human neglect and local government indifference. Pollution levels have reached a critical point, threatening not only our environment but also the health and wellbeing of our communities. Billions of litres of poorly treated or untreated sewage flow relentlessly into our rivers and oceans.
Shockingly, 67% of all of SA’s wastewater treatment plants are failing. These facilities, meant to treat sewage before releasing it back into the environment, are in a state of decay. The consequences are devastating — polluted water, compromised ecosystems and a looming health crisis.
Confidence in the government, but specifically in local government, is at an all-time low, but there is an urgent need to prioritise the repair and modernisation of wastewater treatment plants. This can only be achieved with trained personnel who can run the plants efficiently, maintain effluent standards and reverse the damage inflicted on our rivers.
Sewage from wastewater treatment plants polluting our rivers is not the only problem. Eutrophication in freshwater ecosystems is a significant environmental concern in SA. This occurs due to the excessive enrichment of water bodies with nutrients from various sources, including agricultural run-off such as fertilisers washing into rivers, and industrial run-off.
Excessive nutrients lead to rapid growth of algae and aquatic plants. Algae blooms can disrupt ecosystems by blocking sunlight and depleting oxygen.
Understanding and addressing eutrophication is essential for maintaining healthy freshwater ecosystems and safeguarding water quality.
The water & sanitation minister needs to ensure local governments urgently prioritise the repair of wastewater treatment plants, ensuring that future generations inherit an SA where rivers are clear and vibrant. Our rivers are the lifeblood of our nation.
NU Garden Edenvale
NEWS ANALYSIS: Water crisis is now an election issue
Bill will see councils 'forced' to provide clean drinking water
Municipal water systems continue to decline — Mchunu
