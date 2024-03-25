Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fixing SA will take ages

ANC is the drug that has taken us all down

25 March 2024 - 15:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Ghaleb Cachalia's column refers (“SA’s political landscape after the May elections”, March 25).

“I watched the needle take another man; gone, gone the damage done.” — Neil Young. The ANC is the drug that has taken us all down, and SA is gone, gone.

So much damage has been done that even if, miraculously, after the election the ANC was no longer the dominant party, it would take many, many years to repair, never mind improve the socioeconomic situation in SA.

It has taken 30 years for it to fill all levels of governance (municipal, provincial, state-owned enterprises) with corrupt and incapable cadres — just how long do you think it is going to take to get rid of them?

Ian Ferguson 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Jooste's deeds exact a heavy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Markus Jooste: The enigma of a genius betrayed by ...
Opinion
3.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Talk about election ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: SA’s political landscape after ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: The jury is out on what kind of ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.