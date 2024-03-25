“I watched the needle take another man; gone, gone the damage done.” — Neil Young. The ANC is the drug that has taken us all down, and SA is gone, gone.
So much damage has been done that even if, miraculously, after the election the ANC was no longer the dominant party, it would take many, many years to repair, never mind improve the socioeconomic situation in SA.
It has taken 30 years for it to fill all levels of governance (municipal, provincial, state-owned enterprises) with corrupt and incapable cadres — just how long do you think it is going to take to get rid of them?
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Fixing SA will take ages
ANC is the drug that has taken us all down
Ghaleb Cachalia's column refers (“SA’s political landscape after the May elections”, March 25).
“I watched the needle take another man; gone, gone the damage done.” — Neil Young. The ANC is the drug that has taken us all down, and SA is gone, gone.
So much damage has been done that even if, miraculously, after the election the ANC was no longer the dominant party, it would take many, many years to repair, never mind improve the socioeconomic situation in SA.
It has taken 30 years for it to fill all levels of governance (municipal, provincial, state-owned enterprises) with corrupt and incapable cadres — just how long do you think it is going to take to get rid of them?
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.