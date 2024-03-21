LETTER: Crumbs for Cricket SA

Lawson Naidoo’s letter was a convenient and skewed response to journalist Neil Manthorp (“Cricket SA racks up wins”, March 14), unsurprisingly omitting facts concerning why the International Cricket Council (ICC) events he mentions were awarded to SA.
I am sure Cricket SA (CSA) and ICC minutes would reflect that the Cricket World Cup 2027 was secured in early 2021 by the then CSA interim board, and not by Naidoo and his current board.
There was sufficient knowledge and experience for the interim board to draw on when the motivations were made to the ICC, specifically reminding the council that the last and only time Africa hosted the World Cup was in 2003.
That would make it 24 years until the 2027 tournament. During this period other full member countries of the ICC hosted multiple major ICC events in their countries.
The events Naidoo boasts about being hosted by CSA were minor under-19 or women’s cricket events when compared to the major 50-over Cricket World Cup or the T20 World Cup. The 2024 Under-19 World Cup was a crumb thrown to CSA after it was withdrawn from Sri Lanka.
When last has CSA hosted any of these major events? It is not surprising that Naidoo is gobbling up the crumbs the ICC has thrown to him while trying to spin it as an offering of fine dining.
CSA is not better off in the new dispensation, as Naidoo apparently believes. He does not acknowledge that CSA will earn more only because the ICC revenue pot has grown a lot bigger.
Many have claimed credit for actions and decisions that are beyond their purview, and Naidoo too indulges in this ploy — with added embellishments.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
