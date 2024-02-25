LETTER: When the ANC and DA agree, things get done

General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
It was a pleasant change to see the ANC and DA agreeing on something when they united last week to ensure that suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe became the first sitting judge in SA history to be impeached (“John Hlophe impeached,” February 21).
What a pity they cannot find common ground in other areas, as I’m sure if they listened to one another they would agree on at least a few things instead of this continual carping. In the case of the cadre deployment records the ANC had to hand over to the DA, I cannot believe the governing party still insists it ensures only individuals with impressive qualifications and experience are deployed.
People without credentials and experience have, for years, been put into top positions they simply cannot cope with. The DA is not saying cadres cannot be deployed, just that they must be qualified for the jobs and do them without fear or favour.
The ANC has blinkers on and is not prepared to listen. We could really be so much better if we pooled our knowledge without constantly undermining one another. But I won’t hold my breath. There are too many egotists out there who think only of themselves and never for the country.
Barbie Sandler Via email
