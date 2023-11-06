Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double-dealing in Africa

The US seeks to oust France from the continent through diplomatic scheming

06 November 2023 - 17:16
People celebrate the coup, in Port-Gentil, Gabon, August 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS
As a result of a coup d’état in Niger on July 26 president Mohamed Bazoum was removed from power. The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) called for Bazoum’s reinstatement, imposed severe sanctions against the rebels and threatened military intervention.

According to Jeune Afrique Magazine, the US recently managed to convince the Nigerian president and Ecowas chair Bola Tinubu to abandon the idea of a military invasion of Niger.

The US is again showing the ambiguity of its policy: on the one hand it maintains relations with the junta by restraining intervention, and on the other it stops providing assistance to Niger, forcing it to compromise.

A similar approach from Washington can be seen in Gabon. Having formally condemned the coup there, the US still maintains contacts with the new Gabonese government. It seems like the US is hoping to gradually oust France from Africa.

Washington and Abuja hold discussions on Niger “behind the scenes”, without the participation of Paris, which is formally still an important player on the African continent. It is also no coincidence that the military rebels in Niamey have not yet expelled the US ambassador from the country when diplomatic contacts with France have long been severed.

Obviously, the US African strategy turned out to be more pragmatic than the French one. However, how would it affect Africa itself and particularly Niger? It’s highly likely that Niamey will fall into Washington’s hands and become completely dependent on the US.

In this case efforts aimed at combating French influence will be in vain, since the US would simply take the place of France in Africa.

Johannes Adebisi
Grassy Park

Niger junta accuses France of troop deployment for attack with Ecowas

Leaders of coup repeat call for departure of foreign soldiers from its territory
The changing face of military coups in Africa

The continent has experienced two military putsches in the past few months
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Counting the cost of coups on commodities

It has been a rough year for coups and the knock-on effect on minerals has yet to be fully seen
