LETTER: Loss of US Aids support a wake-up call

In the realm of global health and humanitarian efforts, few programmes have had as profound an impact as the US President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (Pepfar).
For two decades Pepfar has been a beacon of hope for millions of people living with HIV/Aids, particularly in Africa, offering life-saving treatment and support.
However, the recent failure of the US Congress to authorise the renewal of Pepfar has cast a shadow of uncertainty over its future. This predicament underscores the critical need for SA, and indeed the entire African continent, to prioritise the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is a defining moment, one that necessitates a bold and decisive response.
Pepfar’s impact is undeniable, with estimates suggesting that it has saved the lives of about 25-million people since its inception two decades ago. It has been instrumental in driving down new HIV infections by nearly 60% compared with the peak in 1995.
Aids-related deaths dropped almost 70% since their highest point in 2004, a testament to the programme’s effectiveness. Pepfar’s immense contribution to these remarkable achievements cannot be overstated. It has been a cornerstone in the global effort to combat the HIV/Aids epidemic, particularly in Africa.
The the recent failure of the US Congress to reauthorise Pepfar also leaves a profound funding challenge. Pepfar’s future hangs in the balance, and African nations that have come to rely on its support face an uncertain road ahead. SA, in particular, has been a significant beneficiary of Pepfar’s funding. The programme has been a lifeline for millions of South Africans living with HIV, offering critical support for testing, treatment and care.
With the programme's future uncertain, SA finds itself at a crossroad and confronting a stark reality: it must take control of its healthcare sector and prioritise the expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing industry without delay.
Michael Mynhardt Manufacturing & Investment in Africa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Loss of US Aids support a wake-up call
SA must expand pharma manufacturing without delay
In the realm of global health and humanitarian efforts, few programmes have had as profound an impact as the US President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (Pepfar).
For two decades Pepfar has been a beacon of hope for millions of people living with HIV/Aids, particularly in Africa, offering life-saving treatment and support.
However, the recent failure of the US Congress to authorise the renewal of Pepfar has cast a shadow of uncertainty over its future. This predicament underscores the critical need for SA, and indeed the entire African continent, to prioritise the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is a defining moment, one that necessitates a bold and decisive response.
Pepfar’s impact is undeniable, with estimates suggesting that it has saved the lives of about 25-million people since its inception two decades ago. It has been instrumental in driving down new HIV infections by nearly 60% compared with the peak in 1995.
Aids-related deaths dropped almost 70% since their highest point in 2004, a testament to the programme’s effectiveness. Pepfar’s immense contribution to these remarkable achievements cannot be overstated. It has been a cornerstone in the global effort to combat the HIV/Aids epidemic, particularly in Africa.
The the recent failure of the US Congress to reauthorise Pepfar also leaves a profound funding challenge. Pepfar’s future hangs in the balance, and African nations that have come to rely on its support face an uncertain road ahead. SA, in particular, has been a significant beneficiary of Pepfar’s funding. The programme has been a lifeline for millions of South Africans living with HIV, offering critical support for testing, treatment and care.
With the programme's future uncertain, SA finds itself at a crossroad and confronting a stark reality: it must take control of its healthcare sector and prioritise the expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing industry without delay.
Michael Mynhardt
Manufacturing & Investment in Africa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Ambledown boosts cancer coverage in gap policies
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach resigns
PALOMA ADAMS-ALLEN: Partnering for an Aids-free Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
RSV vaccine gives GSK lead over Pfizer
AfroCentric skips dividend as annual profit plunges
Can SA pharmacies bridge the ARV treatment gap?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.