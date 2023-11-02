The problem is not the excess land or other assets Transnet may own. Yes, you can sell excess land, but that too involves “alignment”, which is the more polite term for rent-seeking ANC cadres, which is often done via the vector called BEE.
LETTER: Ring-fence Transnet
Ivan Turok’s article refers (“Transnet should sell its surplus land to unlock housing and jobs”, November 2).
The problem is not the excess land or other assets Transnet may own. Yes, you can sell excess land, but that too involves “alignment”, which is the more polite term for rent-seeking ANC cadres, which is often done via the vector called BEE.
No, Transnet, and other strategic state-owned enterprises (SOEs) just need to be ring-fenced from the ravages of disablement — BEE/ANC/corruption.
In fact, if the SOEs were exempt from BEE and the disaster it has brought to the SA economy that would help a lot. Otherwise these strategic SOEs keep going to the fiscus year after year for bailout upon bailout, until there is no more money left for fiscal stimulus, actual development or economic growth.
K Hattingh
Via BusinessLIVE
