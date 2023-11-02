Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ring-fence Transnet

02 November 2023 - 17:07
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Ivan Turok’s article refers (“Transnet should sell its surplus land to unlock housing and jobs”, November 2).

The problem is not the excess land or other assets Transnet may own. Yes, you can sell excess land, but that too involves “alignment”, which is the more polite term for rent-seeking ANC cadres, which is often done via the vector called BEE.

No, Transnet, and other strategic state-owned enterprises (SOEs) just need to be ring-fenced from the ravages of disablement — BEE/ANC/corruption.

In fact, if the SOEs were exempt from BEE and the disaster it has brought to the SA economy that would help a lot. Otherwise these strategic SOEs keep going to the fiscus year after year for bailout upon bailout, until there is no more money left for fiscal stimulus, actual development or economic growth.

K Hattingh
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

