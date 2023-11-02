Ambledown boosts cancer coverage in gap policies

Ambledown Financial Services has extended benefits and increased cover for its gap cover policyholders.

At its annual benefit update this year, Ambledown revealed it will cover additional cancer drugs and increase casualty and co-payment benefits to make it one of the most progressive and comprehensive coverage solutions in the SA market.

Along with its existing immunotherapies for cancer treatment, Ambledown has extended its cover to include five additional cancer medications, and targeted therapy now includes small-molecule cancer drugs.

The casualty ward benefits have been increased from R10,000 to R11,000, and the co-payment benefit for the use of a non-designated service provider has been increased from R13,000 to R15,000.

The overall annual limit is R198,660, which will be increased to match the amount published by the Council for Medical Schemes during the year. Ambledown will increase premiums by an aggregate of 9.5% for 2024.

Another advancement lies in the enhanced efficiency of the claims processes for both providers and members. Payment procedures have been fine-tuned to benefit healthcare providers and members alike.

Furthermore, a new virtual assistant powered by ChatGPT will soon be available to provide members and brokers with instant responses to their queries.