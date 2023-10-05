Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ratepayers of SA unite

05 October 2023 - 17:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG

I am 76 and my husband is 85. We exist, only just, on the smallest of pensions. Yes, we own the house in Johannesburg we bought when we were both working back in 1983. Today, sadly, it is shabby and rundown despite our best efforts to make it look presentable. In this buyers’ market it is difficult to get a reasonable offer that might enable us to move somewhere smaller.

Until recently we were the grateful beneficiaries of old age pensioner municipal rates, which were a godsend. But this month we received a demand for R10,000 for rates. That is more than my husband and I receive as income each month, which means we will be unable to pay.

We are told simply to pay and we may get a rebate/refund in a few months. But we cannot pay. This means that the City of Johannesburg will cut off all services. This won’t help them get the money, but it will reduce our barely tolerable existence to one of abjectness.

There are presumably others, perhaps many, in the same desperate situation. Ratepayers in other parts of SA who are similarly affected are joining together to fight these totally unjust and unreasonable increases.

Are we as citizens of Joburg getting value in terms of services from the City of Joburg? No. Services are collapsing all around us. Have we not in our great city similarly inspired citizens who can organise and call all ratepayers to arms to defy these utterly arbitrary and punitive rates increases? 

PP Durnford
Orchards

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Tshwane owes Eskom more than R3bn

A spokesperson for Eskom says erratic payments by Tshwane that date back to 2022 are alarming
National
2 hours ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Joburg on a road to nowhere

Apart from all its other problems the city is facing a long, dry decade as water infrastructure breaks down. And after that, unless drastic and ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

Water restored in most parts of Umhlanga and Durban North

Pipeline valves on Northern Aqueduct repaired after being tampered with or vandalised
National
1 week ago

Irate KZN ratepayers continue to withhold utility bill payments

Business sector warns the move will disrupt  Durban’s fragile economy
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Plans don’t matter, the state is unable ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Landscape must change
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Don’t lose your provincial vote
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: IDC excludes minorities
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: What about the original creditors?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.