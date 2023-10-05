SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Joburg on a road to nowhere
Apart from all its other problems the city is facing a long, dry decade as water infrastructure breaks down. And after that, unless drastic and determined action is taken, things are likely to get even worse
05 October 2023
The unveiling of Winnie Mandela Drive last week was vintage Joburg. First, it was a reflection of the glacial pace of action in the city. Former mayor Geoff Makhubo had hoped to have the process wrapped up by June 2021 — so two full years to push through a minor change.
Then, like a poor imitation of the band on the Titanic, the dignitaries indulged in self-congratulatory grandstanding while gamely ignoring the gaping maw of neglect and decay below...
