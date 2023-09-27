Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africa poor because of corruption

The continent won’t develop unless it does away with graft

27 September 2023 - 17:02
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
James Peron’s article refers (“In the war on poverty, the world progresses but Africa goes backwards”, September 26).

There is a correlation between poverty and corruption. Therefore, the real reason Africa goes backwards in the war on poverty is primarily to do with the persistence of corruption on the continent.

There can be no progress in the war on poverty with the world continuing to do business with a corrupt Africa. The world misunderstands its role in undoing poverty in Africa; it should be achieved predominantly by focusing on undoing African corruption.

Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE

