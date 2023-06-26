LETTER: Don’t let Titan ruin future of undersea exploitation

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
ANC should reject the opinionated, holier-than-thou, vain leaders and cadres within their party
More than 55,000 samples in the queue is still far too high, says police spokesperson
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The group experienced challenging trading conditions during the financial year ended March
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
SA among states considering use of common standards for firms to report greenhouse gas emissions to curb misleading climate claims
England won't change their attacking style of play in the second Ashes Test against Australia despite falling just short in a thriller at Edgbaston.
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
On April 8 1954, SA flight 201 bound for Johannesburg took off from Rome’s Ciampino airport and disintegrated over the Mediterranean. The De Havilland Comet was the world’s first commercial jet, and SA 201 was one of three that crashed within two years.
It was discovered that repeated compression cycles had weakened the craft’s airframes, especially around the corners of the almost square windows. While a close call, the jet age was saved with an elliptical alternative.
The Titan submersible appears to have suffered a similar fate. Like the Comet, this tragic accident happened at the transition between predominantly military and commercial applications. Ballistic submarines don’t have windows for obvious reasons. But commercial passengers want a view, in this case of the Titanic.
Almost 70% of the Earth’s surface is underwater. We know less about the ocean bed than the surface of the moon. Oceans hold enormous potential for habitation, food production, mining and, yes, sightseeing. One crew member, Hamish Harding, was a merchant adventurer looking for business opportunities and had already established the first commercial air service to Antarctica.
It can be argued that the Titan’s demise contained elements of Icarian hubris, but it was an accident. The crew pushed an envelope too far. They would want others to fix the problem so that a golden age of undersea exploitation can begin.
James CunninghamCamps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Don’t let Titan ruin future of undersea exploitation
Oceans hold enormous potential for habitation, food production, mining and even sightseeing
On April 8 1954, SA flight 201 bound for Johannesburg took off from Rome’s Ciampino airport and disintegrated over the Mediterranean. The De Havilland Comet was the world’s first commercial jet, and SA 201 was one of three that crashed within two years.
It was discovered that repeated compression cycles had weakened the craft’s airframes, especially around the corners of the almost square windows. While a close call, the jet age was saved with an elliptical alternative.
The Titan submersible appears to have suffered a similar fate. Like the Comet, this tragic accident happened at the transition between predominantly military and commercial applications. Ballistic submarines don’t have windows for obvious reasons. But commercial passengers want a view, in this case of the Titanic.
Almost 70% of the Earth’s surface is underwater. We know less about the ocean bed than the surface of the moon. Oceans hold enormous potential for habitation, food production, mining and, yes, sightseeing. One crew member, Hamish Harding, was a merchant adventurer looking for business opportunities and had already established the first commercial air service to Antarctica.
It can be argued that the Titan’s demise contained elements of Icarian hubris, but it was an accident. The crew pushed an envelope too far. They would want others to fix the problem so that a golden age of undersea exploitation can begin.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.