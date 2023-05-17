Japan says rich nations should help poorer ones tackle climate change

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
The IRR will be challenging the constitutionality of the amended EEA in court
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually to vulnerable states
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not be held this weekend due to flooding
Tokyo — Rich nations should boost financial and technical support to poorer countries to help them tackle climate change and achieve similar decarbonisation goals, a senior Japanese environment ministry official said ahead of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually between 2020 and 2025 to vulnerable states hit by increasingly severe climate-linked effects and disasters, but that target was never met.
G7 energy and climate ministers discussed how to meet that goal when they met in the Japanese city of Sapporo in April.
Ono Hiroshi, vice-minister for global environmental affairs at Japan's environment ministry, said Japan has begun disbursing the $70bn it committed in total financing over the five-year period.
“All countries should follow the good example of Japan so that we could achieve the $100bn goal,” he said, adding that he hoped that the level would be achieved as soon as possible and maintained through 2025.
Developing countries say they need far more support than that from the rich nations, who are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions, otherwise they cannot afford to cut CO2 emissions.
G7 climate and energy ministers have underscored the need to broaden the financing contributor base, but the commitment of providing annual financing of more than $100bn after 2025 was subject to negotiations, Ono said.
Japan and other G7 members aim to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 at the latest, by accelerating their transition to clean energy.
The G7 leaders are expected to reaffirm their climate goals during the summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, Ono said, adding that he hopes they will also endorse other agreements reached at the ministerial meeting in Sapporo.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan says rich nations should help poorer ones tackle climate change
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually to vulnerable states
Tokyo — Rich nations should boost financial and technical support to poorer countries to help them tackle climate change and achieve similar decarbonisation goals, a senior Japanese environment ministry official said ahead of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually between 2020 and 2025 to vulnerable states hit by increasingly severe climate-linked effects and disasters, but that target was never met.
G7 energy and climate ministers discussed how to meet that goal when they met in the Japanese city of Sapporo in April.
Ono Hiroshi, vice-minister for global environmental affairs at Japan's environment ministry, said Japan has begun disbursing the $70bn it committed in total financing over the five-year period.
“All countries should follow the good example of Japan so that we could achieve the $100bn goal,” he said, adding that he hoped that the level would be achieved as soon as possible and maintained through 2025.
Developing countries say they need far more support than that from the rich nations, who are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions, otherwise they cannot afford to cut CO2 emissions.
G7 climate and energy ministers have underscored the need to broaden the financing contributor base, but the commitment of providing annual financing of more than $100bn after 2025 was subject to negotiations, Ono said.
Japan and other G7 members aim to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 at the latest, by accelerating their transition to clean energy.
The G7 leaders are expected to reaffirm their climate goals during the summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, Ono said, adding that he hopes they will also endorse other agreements reached at the ministerial meeting in Sapporo.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MICHAEL BLEBY: From Vanuatu to New York, and around the world
Mantashe sets timelines for next rounds of renewables
PODCAST | Rising tide of climate litigation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.