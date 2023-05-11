Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town airport expansion needs to be restarted

11 May 2023 - 14:55
A man works at Cape Town International Airport. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
I completely agree with Derrick America’s contention that Cape Town International Airport should be expanded (“Expand Cape Town airport”, May 9). There were plans to upgrade it as recently as 2019, which if I am not mistaken included a new parallel runway system being built and the international terminal being expanded, with more boarding gates.

I can’t recall now what else the upgrades would have included, but I know the runway would have been made long enough to accommodate the Airbus A380 double-decker aircraft. The point is that Cape Town is a major tourist attraction and needs a bigger airport.

SA tourism now revolves largely around Cape Town, which has many of the country’s main attractions, such as Table Mountain, Robben Island and the Waterfront. The airport expansion plans need to be restarted. 

Salman Ahjum-Mathee
Via email

