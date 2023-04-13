LETTER: Why are the lights burning brightly in Kyiv?

Business Day TV speaks to Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers
Notwithstanding that Russia has hit 112 different power station targets with 255 missiles in an effort to demoralise Ukrainian civilians and set back the war effort, damaged infrastructure has been swiftly repaired each time.
Now lights are burning brightly in Kyiv, generators are selling at half price and Ukraine is exporting electricity to Europe.
Perhaps it’s because the workforce is a patriotic, hard-working corps that respects the population it works for, rather than a den of thieves who would see the poorest of the poor suffer rather than miss out on even one corrupt opportunity for self-enrichment.
Or perhaps because, unlike in SA (where there is no war, and no daily missile attacks on power stations), Ukrainian government officials do not organise wholesale theft, and Ukrainian criminals have suspended operations in the national interest.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
