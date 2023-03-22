LETTER: Power-hungry politicians will decide poll outcome

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
EFF leader calls Mapisa-Nqakula a delinquent who is abusing her powers
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Mailula excited about getting the nod for the national side and is determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
With polls indicating that the ANC is losing support, many expect the party to need alliance partners to continue governing in just over a year. Author and political analyst RW Johnson makes a good case for why the DA is not a good fit on both economic and policy grounds, and that the ANC is likely to form a coalition government with the EFF.
A list of things the ANC and EFF have in common would include skeletons in their cupboards, leaders facing allegations of criminal activity (VBS, arms deal, Zondo report, Eskom looting, tax evasion), having no investor- or employer-friendly policies and having gullible members who hold up placards demanding an end to corruption, an end to load-shedding and more jobs.
That said, the recent posturing by the EFF and Julius Malema demonstrates that there is bad blood between the EFF and some factions within the ANC, not least those that expelled him. My fear is that the outcome of the general election will be decided by power-hungry politicians.
I was in the UK when the Liberal Democrats were lured into a coalition by seemingly powerful yet actually disempowering positions in government, with policy compromises that sealed their fate. What if the DA convinces itself that this time will be different, or that it must keep the EFF out (say on realpolitik grounds) when this is unlikely to be what any of their right-minded, forward-thinking support base wants?
Greg Becker
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Power-hungry politicians will decide poll outcome
With polls indicating that the ANC is losing support, many expect the party to need alliance partners to continue governing in just over a year. Author and political analyst RW Johnson makes a good case for why the DA is not a good fit on both economic and policy grounds, and that the ANC is likely to form a coalition government with the EFF.
A list of things the ANC and EFF have in common would include skeletons in their cupboards, leaders facing allegations of criminal activity (VBS, arms deal, Zondo report, Eskom looting, tax evasion), having no investor- or employer-friendly policies and having gullible members who hold up placards demanding an end to corruption, an end to load-shedding and more jobs.
That said, the recent posturing by the EFF and Julius Malema demonstrates that there is bad blood between the EFF and some factions within the ANC, not least those that expelled him. My fear is that the outcome of the general election will be decided by power-hungry politicians.
I was in the UK when the Liberal Democrats were lured into a coalition by seemingly powerful yet actually disempowering positions in government, with policy compromises that sealed their fate. What if the DA convinces itself that this time will be different, or that it must keep the EFF out (say on realpolitik grounds) when this is unlikely to be what any of their right-minded, forward-thinking support base wants?
Greg Becker
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business Unity SA
Tshwane council declares four vacancies as council meets to elect new mayor
EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.