LETTER: If private sector acted like SOEs, it would be in jail

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Merger further complicated by Vodafone CEO Nick Read’s impending exit
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Former Soviet republic denies his request for refugee status
As Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi takes baby steps to get back on his feet, the Blue Bulls have refrained from commenting on the consequences he will face for going awol for three weeks.
It gets more power and a longer service plan as standard, among other features
We keep reading about certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and political parties that do not pay over the deductions they take from their staff. If this happened for even one month in the private sector, prosecution would follow very quickly.
Unfortunately, the various authorities are either unwilling or reluctant to take action against SOEs and certain political parties. For instance, there has been an ongoing problem with the ANC for almost five years. Monies are deducted and are not paid over to the department of employment and labour.
Not only is this theft, it is immoral and incredibly destructive to the employees and their future. Yet the public outcry is almost nil. I personally went to go and lay criminal charges against the ANC at the Central Police Station in Cape Town, with my colleague Michael Cardo, MP.
This criminal complaint came to nil as the police said the public prosecutor decided not to prosecute because other complaints had come in from employees. Even an official criminal complaint went nowhere.
We have also seen this with the SA Post Office, which hadn’t paid the medical aid contributions despite deductions from staff salaries. It appears to be a problem running throughout the SOEs’ governing party.
Surprisingly, the trade union movement has also been lethargic. Hopefully, with the tripartite alliance between the ANC, union federation Cosatu and the SACP falling apart rapidly, the trade unions might be forced by their members to eventually take action.
It certainly looks like the matter of civil service abuse will only come to an end when the ANC government is finally removed.
Michael Bagraim, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: If private sector acted like SOEs, it would be in jail
The SA Post Office did not pay medical scheme contributions despite deducting from staff salaries
We keep reading about certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and political parties that do not pay over the deductions they take from their staff. If this happened for even one month in the private sector, prosecution would follow very quickly.
Unfortunately, the various authorities are either unwilling or reluctant to take action against SOEs and certain political parties. For instance, there has been an ongoing problem with the ANC for almost five years. Monies are deducted and are not paid over to the department of employment and labour.
Not only is this theft, it is immoral and incredibly destructive to the employees and their future. Yet the public outcry is almost nil. I personally went to go and lay criminal charges against the ANC at the Central Police Station in Cape Town, with my colleague Michael Cardo, MP.
This criminal complaint came to nil as the police said the public prosecutor decided not to prosecute because other complaints had come in from employees. Even an official criminal complaint went nowhere.
We have also seen this with the SA Post Office, which hadn’t paid the medical aid contributions despite deductions from staff salaries. It appears to be a problem running throughout the SOEs’ governing party.
Surprisingly, the trade union movement has also been lethargic. Hopefully, with the tripartite alliance between the ANC, union federation Cosatu and the SACP falling apart rapidly, the trade unions might be forced by their members to eventually take action.
It certainly looks like the matter of civil service abuse will only come to an end when the ANC government is finally removed.
Michael Bagraim, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fight against state capture and corruption is gaining momentum, Ramaphosa says
Successive losses show SOE turnaround plans ineffective, says auditor-general
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.