World / Europe

Anti-war Russian officer detained in Kazakhstan

07 December 2022 - 16:51 Olzhas Auyezov
Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL
Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Almaty — A Russian military officer who illegally crossed into Kazakhstan because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine has been detained there, his family said, leaving Kazakh authorities with a diplomatic dilemma over whether to hand him over to Moscow.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Kazakhstan and other neighbouring states after the war started. Many of them were civilians, crossing legally as they sought to avoid a Russian mobilisation order.

As an army officer, Major Zhilin, 36, was barred from leaving Russia and he illegally crossed into Kazakhstan in September when it became clear he could be sent to Ukraine, his wife Yekaterina told Reuters.

She travelled to Kazakhstan legally with their two children.

“As someone who disagrees with the actions of the Russian leadership with regards to Ukraine, I could not legally leave Russia even if I had resigned from military service because I am barred from doing so as a person who has access to classified information,” she quoted him as saying.

A Kazakh police document, which she showed to Reuters, stated he had been detained on suspicion of violating Russian law. It cited articles of the Russian criminal code on desertion and illegally crossing Russia’s border.

Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic which has denied his request for refugee status, does not support Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine but cannot afford to alienate its giant neighbour, a major trading partner.

Zhilin, a communications specialist, was detained and tried for illegal entry by a court in the eastern Kazakh city of Semey. He was handed a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to be deported to Russia.

To avoid deportation, Zhilin made an unsuccessful bid to get an appointment at the Canadian consulate in Astana and then tried to fly to Armenia but was detained at the airport. He is now waiting on a court decision about whether to extend his detention.

Kazakhstan’s interior ministry had no immediate comment on the case. Zhilin’s lawyer declined to comment on the telephone.

The Russian authorities did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the case.

Reuters

UK watchdog to track down causes of widening fuel margins

It has been the most volatile year on record for fuel prices, Competition and Markets Authority acknowledges
News
1 day ago

Japan hikes defence spending as regional tension rises

Budget increase of about 59% puts Tokyo military budget at nearly the same level as Moscow’s
News
1 day ago

Western Balkans look elsewhere as EU drags its feet over membership

People in of Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro have all become more vocal in their disillusionment this year
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US expects less intense Ukraine fighting to ...
World / Europe
2.
G7 price cap of $60/barrel on Russian oil takes ...
World
3.
Criminal sanctions case against Huawei chief Meng ...
World / Americas
4.
Shortage of airline pilots in US leads to huge ...
World / Americas
5.
Putin open to talks, Kremlin says
World / Europe

Related Articles

Drone strikes deep in Russia hit a third airbase

World / Europe

Russia accuses Kyiv of drone strikes as missiles rain on Ukraine

World / Europe

Vietnam changes course on arms trade as relations with Russia deteriorate

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.