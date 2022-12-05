LETTER: Zuma is not to blame for Eskom’s troubles

Domestic political developments, US Fed’s next move on interest rates and an increase in risk aversion seen as key issues
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
Main cost drivers are employee-related expenses and materials and bulk purchases
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The deal could mark a new phase for Sudan but already faces resistance from protesters for sidelining thorny issues
Mario Pasalic nets the winning kick to seal 3-1 win over Japan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
It is factually incorrect to attribute Eskom’s current troubles to Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president, blaming his cronies and captured management and letting the German builders of two cost-inflated, badly designed and extremely behind-schedule power stations off scot-free.
Has anyone asked what role Cyril Ramaphosa played in the “Eskom war room” during his time as government business head? It is fallacy that the ANC government inherited a well-oiled Eskom from the apartheid government. That’s comparing apples with watermelons.
I hold no brief for Zuma and his cabal, and nor do I support the majority of the decisions made during his presidency, but being fed inaccurate and biased information from people distorting historical facts in pursuit of narrowly conceived political narrative will not help resolve the load-shedding problem.
Thabo Kgaladi, Pretoria East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Zuma is not to blame for Eskom’s troubles
It is factually incorrect to attribute Eskom’s current troubles to Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president, blaming his cronies and captured management and letting the German builders of two cost-inflated, badly designed and extremely behind-schedule power stations off scot-free.
Has anyone asked what role Cyril Ramaphosa played in the “Eskom war room” during his time as government business head? It is fallacy that the ANC government inherited a well-oiled Eskom from the apartheid government. That’s comparing apples with watermelons.
I hold no brief for Zuma and his cabal, and nor do I support the majority of the decisions made during his presidency, but being fed inaccurate and biased information from people distorting historical facts in pursuit of narrowly conceived political narrative will not help resolve the load-shedding problem.
Thabo Kgaladi, Pretoria East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned enterprises
Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk
Eskom weighs on SA’s credit rating
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Eskom was doomed from the start
LETTER: Zuma is Eskom’s destroyer
Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned ...
Fight against state capture and corruption is gaining momentum, Ramaphosa says
Eskom asks Treasury for R19.5bn to buy diesel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.