LETTER: Zuma is not to blame for Eskom’s troubles

05 December 2022 - 18:40
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

It is factually incorrect to attribute Eskom’s current troubles to Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president, blaming his cronies and captured management and letting the German builders of two cost-inflated, badly designed and extremely behind-schedule power stations off scot-free.

Has anyone asked what role Cyril Ramaphosa played in the “Eskom war room” during his time as government business head? It is fallacy that the ANC government inherited a well-oiled Eskom from the apartheid government. That’s comparing apples with watermelons.

I hold no brief for Zuma and his cabal, and nor do I support the majority of the decisions made during his presidency, but being fed inaccurate and biased information from people distorting historical facts in pursuit of narrowly conceived political narrative will not help resolve the load-shedding problem.

Thabo Kgaladi, Pretoria East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned enterprises

It is black rent-seeking firms, we are told, who are responsible for the failure to resolve maintenance challenges and inability to keep the lights on
15 hours ago

Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk

Continued breakdowns and the depletion of Eskom’s diesel budget mean the risk of load-shedding will increase significantly over the next six to 12 ...
1 day ago

Eskom weighs on SA’s credit rating

S&P Global Ratings has forecast higher national debt for South Africa as the government plans to take over a portion of Eskom's debt to rejuvenate ...
1 day ago
