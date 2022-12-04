Business

Eskom weighs on SA’s credit rating

S&P to include two-thirds of utility’s debt in government figures

04 December 2022 - 07:18

S&P Global Ratings has forecast higher national debt for South Africa as the government plans to take over a portion of Eskom’s debt to rejuvenate the struggling power utility.

The agency would include two-thirds of Eskom’s debt in its government debt figures from next year, said Zahabia Gupta, an S&P associate director...

