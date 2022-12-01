Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Use army to fight crime

01 December 2022 - 17:04
Members of the South African National Defence Force. Picture: LOYISO MPALANTSHANE/THE HERALD
Business Unity SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso has reiterated the fears expressed by many South Africans as multiple syndicates and gangs engaged in all kinds of crime (“No quick fix for the cancer of crime”, November 6).

The sad thing is that our government seems to be paralysed or turning a blind eye when victims plead with for it to deploy the army to assist the hopeless, underresourced and corrupt police service, who are sometimes accused and even arrested for colluding with the criminals.

No such help has been forthcoming. Instead we hear reports that the SA National Defence Force is doing a good job helping KwaZulu-Natal flood victims, or warding off terrorists in Mozambique. What about the terrorism that has taken root in our country? 

Why do we have a national defence force if we are just going to be rendered sacrificial lambs to the “freedom” that has come to haunt us so horribly? With millions of foreigners descending with such ease on the country, it has become a haven for criminal gangs.

We are evidently on our own; God have mercy on us.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa 
Midrand

