Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA will take a heavy toll on AfCFTA

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement risks being unworkable if all members follow Sanral’s example

22 November 2022 - 16:51
Trucks at the Beitbridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trucks at the Beitbridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Carien du Plessis hit the nail on the head regarding the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (“Free trade pact alone won’t industrialise Africa”, November 20). It takes a decade, on average, to witness the substantive implementation of any treaty by a majority of AU members, and implementing AfCFTA within this decade will require vigorous lobbying by the department of international relations & co-operation.

Policy incoherence in this regard is unhelpful. For example, AfCFTA is meant to culminate in free trade from Cape Town to Cairo. A lorry ought to be able to freely trade goods along that route. But what happens in reality? While the department negotiates those treaties, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) imposes a toll at the Huguenot tunnel merely an hour’s drive from Cape Town.

When the lorry transits through Gauteng, Sanral imposes a second toll. If the remaining seven countries between Cape Town and Cairo follow the Sanral example the lorry driver would have to pay 14 tolls, rendering all transcontinental trade unprofitable.

In choosing modes of taxation and other policies, SA and other countries must keep as paramount the ideal and reality of continental trade.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in lobbying drive

The continent has world’s lowest default rate on infrastructure projects, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
World
2 weeks ago

EMMA RUITERS: Japan offers nearly $60bn chance to Africa’s start-ups amid fierce competition

There has been renewed global interest in the continent, with large, young populations as potential consumer markets
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Release our fertiliser and grain, ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: Shut up, you colonial beneficiary, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Is it premature for a pivot by the ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ramaphosa hopes Saudi Arabia state visit will encourage investment, strengthen ...

National

CHRIS ANTONOPOULOS: There’s a green light at the end of the tunnel

Opinion

SIBUSISO MANELI: For AfCFA to connect Africa, we need to close the ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.