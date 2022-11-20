National

Free trade pact alone won’t industrialise Africa

Of 55 AU member states, 43 ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement but implementation lags

BL Premium
20 November 2022 - 20:25 Carien Du Plessis

Top officials have sounded warnings over the gap between the ideals of scrapping Africa’s trade barriers and implementation of the policy.     

Free trade commenced officially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement at the start of 2021, but so far there has been little trading under the agreement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.