The DA in Gauteng is hopeful its recent engagement with the SA Human Rights Commission will ensure Gauteng residents have access to a reliable supply of water at all times.
When stage 6 load-shedding was implemented towards the end of September, our reservoirs in the province were unable to fill up sufficiently to supply residents with clean water.
It appears as if load-shedding will be the order for the day for the foreseeable future. This is why President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi must urgently establish an inter-governmental task team to deal with the load-shedding and water crises.
Not having a reliable supply of electricity is now infringing on our residents’ basic human right to have access to water on a daily basis. The DA will be keeping a close eye on the progress of our complaint.
Nico de JagerDA Gauteng infrastructure development & property management spokesperson
LETTER: Task team needed to deal with load-shedding and water crises
Not having a reliable supply of electricity is now infringing on people’s basic human right to water
