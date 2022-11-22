Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Task team needed to deal with load-shedding and water crises

Not having a reliable supply of electricity is now infringing on people’s basic human right to water

22 November 2022 - 16:41
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

The DA in Gauteng is hopeful its recent engagement with the SA Human Rights Commission will ensure Gauteng residents have access to a reliable supply of water at all times.

When stage 6 load-shedding was implemented towards the end of September, our reservoirs in the province were unable to fill up sufficiently to supply residents with clean water.

It appears as if load-shedding will be the order for the day for the foreseeable future. This is why President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi must urgently establish an inter-governmental task team to deal with the load-shedding and water crises.

Not having a reliable supply of electricity is now infringing on our residents’ basic human right to have access to water on a daily basis. The DA will be keeping a close eye on the progress of our complaint.

Nico de Jager
DA Gauteng infrastructure development & property management spokesperson

