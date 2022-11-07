×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State obliged to create independent anticorruption entity

Few self-respecting skilled and experienced corruption-busters will be prepared to serve in the revamped ID

07 November 2022 - 17:07
The writer argues that the NPA is not properly independent. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The writer argues that the NPA is not properly independent. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

If the government is going to get real about tackling serious corruption, there are a few facts and legal considerations that need to be considered.

The decisions of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation are binding on the government, yet they have never been properly implemented despite their loud and clear requirements.

The government is obliged to create a reformed anticorruption entity that is sufficiently independent to counter corruption effectively and efficiently. We are without such an entity at present.

Our prosecution service (NPA) is not properly independent. It is run as a programme of the department of justice with the director-general of justice as its accounting officer. The minister of justice retains what the constitution calls “final responsibility” over the NPA, which reports to him.

A reporting line to our multiparty parliament is preferable by far for a truly independent entity. It is achievable via Chapter 9 status. All Chapter 9 institutions report directly to parliament. The pernicious executive interference, influence and control that has so hamstrung the NPA (and killed off the Scorpions) simply does not apply to them.

Secure tenure of office is one of the criteria set by the court. The fact that no national director of public prosecutions has seen out his or her term of office is all you need to know about security of tenure in the NPA. A permanent Investigating Directorate (ID) within the NPA will be no better off than the Scorpions were due to its vulnerability to being closed by a simple majority in parliament.

A Chapter 9 institution’s closure requires a two thirds majority and the legal abandonment of the rule of law would need a 75% majority in parliament. Ordinary legislation tweaking the status of the ID within the NPA could in future be repealed in the same way as the Scorpions enabling legislation was repealed.

Few self-respecting skilled and experienced corruption-busters will be prepared to serve in the revamped ID — many more are far more likely to volunteer for the army of prosecutors the chief justice says are required, if they are recruited into a standalone independent and properly resourced Chapter 9 anti-corruption institution that is fully compliant with the Glenister requirements. Anything less won’t do.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Godongwana allocates R8.9bn to law enforcement agencies to fight corruption, state capture

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R8.9bn to law-enforcement agencies to bolster the fight against corruption and state capture.
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Don’t bet on Scorpions 2.0 fixing SA

Old habits die hard in the ANC, and another stroke of the pen could easily kill off the Investigative Directorate
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: President struck by the SA disease ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Might more rum and molasses ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISAAH MHLANGA: When will the rand bounce back?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.