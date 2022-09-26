×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA on Eskom’s case for years

26 September 2022 - 08:07
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Gary Scallan’s frustration is certainly understandable, but his anger is misdirected (“MPs need to get off their high horses,” September 20). I urge him to Google the headline, “Eskom fails performance targets, pays bonuses anyway.” While this is not the first time the failings at Eskom were highlighted, it is the first one my quick Google search brought up.

The article clearly shows that DA MPs have been raising the alarm on Eskom for almost a decade. Scallan would also benefit from rewatching some of the videos from the inquiry into Eskom held in November 2017.

The official opposition has been instrumental in bringing attention to the situation at Eskom consistently over years. The failure comes from a governing party that has abused its ever-reducing mandate to keep plundering state-owned enterprises and treating them as sheltered employment opportunities for cadres.

Dennis Ryder
DA Vaal regional chair

