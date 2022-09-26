LETTER: DA on Eskom’s case for years

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Provisional results from Sunday's election show Brothers of Italy topping the polls with almost 26% of the vote
It has been proposed that real-time audits be used to control expenditure on the project
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Investors Apollo Global Management and BNP Paribas are showing interest in acquiring part of the Swiss lender
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Interpol requests global law enforcement to arrest the Terraform Labs co-founder, who faces charges related to the $60bn wipeout of cryptocurrencies
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Gary Scallan’s frustration is certainly understandable, but his anger is misdirected (“MPs need to get off their high horses,” September 20). I urge him to Google the headline, “Eskom fails performance targets, pays bonuses anyway.” While this is not the first time the failings at Eskom were highlighted, it is the first one my quick Google search brought up.
The article clearly shows that DA MPs have been raising the alarm on Eskom for almost a decade. Scallan would also benefit from rewatching some of the videos from the inquiry into Eskom held in November 2017.
The official opposition has been instrumental in bringing attention to the situation at Eskom consistently over years. The failure comes from a governing party that has abused its ever-reducing mandate to keep plundering state-owned enterprises and treating them as sheltered employment opportunities for cadres.
Dennis RyderDA Vaal regional chair
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: DA on Eskom’s case for years
Gary Scallan’s frustration is certainly understandable, but his anger is misdirected (“MPs need to get off their high horses,” September 20). I urge him to Google the headline, “Eskom fails performance targets, pays bonuses anyway.” While this is not the first time the failings at Eskom were highlighted, it is the first one my quick Google search brought up.
The article clearly shows that DA MPs have been raising the alarm on Eskom for almost a decade. Scallan would also benefit from rewatching some of the videos from the inquiry into Eskom held in November 2017.
The official opposition has been instrumental in bringing attention to the situation at Eskom consistently over years. The failure comes from a governing party that has abused its ever-reducing mandate to keep plundering state-owned enterprises and treating them as sheltered employment opportunities for cadres.
Dennis Ryder
DA Vaal regional chair
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: No quick fix for Eskom — but it can be saved
LETTER: No will left to build SA infrastructure
LETTER: President’s annoyance with energy crisis is misdirected
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.