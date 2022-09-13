LETTER: Russia’s opponents hurl insults and change the topic

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Support has stabilised, underpinned by some growth among black voters and a marginal decline among whites, with its brand as a party of clean and efficient governance likely to remain the cornerstone ...
Hesto Harnesses facility to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters to local carmakers
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
President urges the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
I refer to Gerrit Olivier’s letter (“Putin’s odious apparatchik,” September 7). It was supposed to be a response to the embassy's history quiz, but unfortunately Olivier’s comments seemed to cover something entirely different from the subject matter of that letter (“A history quiz,” September 4).
Instead of elaborating on the topic of historical parallels that we raised, Prof Olivier preferred to pin labels and hurl insults such as “odious apparatchik” and “ignoramus”. The cheap trick of changing the topic and resorting to personal insults is, unfortunately, typical of many of Russia’s opponents in the media.
In this sense, Prof OIivier’s latest letter further proves that when pro-Western commentators are unable to uphold the discussion and run out of arguments (or have none from the start) they attempt to tarnish the image of the opponent. Prof Olivier did not even refrain from insulting the Russian people, calling them ignorant. Apparently he is under the illusion that Russians have no access to global media.
If there is something useful we can pick from his comments it is his message of ignorance. You see, there are things the mainstream media conceal from SA and African readers. Compared to Russians, Europeans and, unfortunately, Africans, have fewer sources of information. In an attempt to brainwash the public the West launched a global media campaign aiming to silence all alternative sources and hush all news that reveals the West’s own malign activities, among other things.
For example, we don’t recall extensive reports on US biolabs in Ukraine (who knows where else these labs are, and what is going on there?) where experiments on dangerous viruses are being carried out. Similarly, there were no articles on Ukrainian authorities selling Western weapons on the black market, thus weaponising organised crime and terrorists, or investigations into why Ukrainian grain ships, with the exception of two out of 87, are going to the EU and not to the countries that face famine.
In our turn, we will keep on spreading the news. Stay tuned.
Alexander ArefievPress-attache, Embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Russia’s opponents hurl insults and change the topic
Prof Gerrit OIivier proves that when pro-Western commentators run out of arguments, they attempt to tarnish the image of the opponent
I refer to Gerrit Olivier’s letter (“Putin’s odious apparatchik,” September 7). It was supposed to be a response to the embassy's history quiz, but unfortunately Olivier’s comments seemed to cover something entirely different from the subject matter of that letter (“A history quiz,” September 4).
Instead of elaborating on the topic of historical parallels that we raised, Prof Olivier preferred to pin labels and hurl insults such as “odious apparatchik” and “ignoramus”. The cheap trick of changing the topic and resorting to personal insults is, unfortunately, typical of many of Russia’s opponents in the media.
In this sense, Prof OIivier’s latest letter further proves that when pro-Western commentators are unable to uphold the discussion and run out of arguments (or have none from the start) they attempt to tarnish the image of the opponent. Prof Olivier did not even refrain from insulting the Russian people, calling them ignorant. Apparently he is under the illusion that Russians have no access to global media.
If there is something useful we can pick from his comments it is his message of ignorance. You see, there are things the mainstream media conceal from SA and African readers. Compared to Russians, Europeans and, unfortunately, Africans, have fewer sources of information. In an attempt to brainwash the public the West launched a global media campaign aiming to silence all alternative sources and hush all news that reveals the West’s own malign activities, among other things.
For example, we don’t recall extensive reports on US biolabs in Ukraine (who knows where else these labs are, and what is going on there?) where experiments on dangerous viruses are being carried out. Similarly, there were no articles on Ukrainian authorities selling Western weapons on the black market, thus weaponising organised crime and terrorists, or investigations into why Ukrainian grain ships, with the exception of two out of 87, are going to the EU and not to the countries that face famine.
In our turn, we will keep on spreading the news. Stay tuned.
Alexander Arefiev
Press-attache, Embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DESNÉ MASIE: Outpouring of public grief is all the media is focused on
Russians pushed back to within 50km of border, says Ukraine
Xi to leave China for the first time since pandemic to meet Putin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India’s tax on rice exports may add to price pressure cooker
Germany’s north gains from green transition and energy crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.