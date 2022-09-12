Germany’s north gains from green transition and energy crisis

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Many European fuel buyers have had to deploy emergency measures to cut costs, including switching to lower-cost coal, jeopardising Europe's status as a leader on emissions reduction policies
Rumours on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after Denny offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, will start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Opinion polls give his conservative Forza Italia party about 8% of the vote
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide.
Berlin — Germany's wet and windswept north has long lacked the economic appeal of the industrial south but the green transition and an energy crisis sparked by war in Ukraine is shifting the balance.
When Northvolt sought a German site to build its first battery plant outside Sweden, it didn't pick the southern industrial heartlands, instead it chose to be near the blustery North Sea coast where the wind power industry has taken off.
“Battery manufacturing is tremendously energy-intensive,” said Jesper Wigardt, Northvolt's head of public affairs. “If you look at this part of Germany, it's interesting in terms of energy, but also the type of energy in the grid.”
Northvolt's decision was announced on March 15, just as an energy crisis was unfolding, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the West has ratcheted up sanctions on Moscow, Russia has steadily reduced pipeline gas supplies to Europe.
“In reality we never got cheap gas from Russia,” said foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. “We paid for each cubic metre of Russian gas twice or three times over in costs to our national security.”
Germany, heavily reliant on Russian gas in the past, is racing to wean itself off Russian supplies. The north coast will be at the heart of those efforts, both for generating more renewable energy and importing gas as fuel in the transition away from nuclear power and heavily polluting coal-fired plants.
Two floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be up and running on the North Sea coast within months, stopgaps until permanent ones are built there.
The northern states of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern already produce half of Germany's 64 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy, now mostly land based. But these coastal states will play an even bigger role as Germany expands offshore wind generation to 70GW by 2040 from 7.7GW now.
Traditional tussle
The south, which powered Germany's economic revival after World War 2 and which is home to industrial giants like BMW and Siemens in Bavaria and Mercedes in Baden-Wuerttemberg, now faces a rival in the north.
It is shifting the compass on Germany's traditional tussle between the wealthy west and poorer, post-Communist east.
“There is a huge, silent power struggle under way between north and south,” said the premier of one German state, who asked not to be identified.
And the north is gaining traction.
Tesla opened a factory in the northern state of Brandenburg in March, while Volkswagen — Germany's only carmaker based in the north — is building a new battery factory to equip its electric vehicles in Lower Saxony.
Also in Lower Saxony, Belgium's Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is planning to build a plant to produce hydrogen, initially making it from methane generated from food and other waste, and later splitting water via electrolysis powered by offshore wind.
Though Germany's most prosperous districts remain in the south, the fastest-developing ones are in the north and west, according to the IW economic research institute, which ranks the country's 400 districts based on factors ranging from tax returns to share of skilled workers.
“After decades of dominance by first the west then the south, now the north is getting going,” said IW's Hanno Kempermann.
The power crisis may be helping tip the scales. Germany already needs to build more high-voltage interconnectors between the north and south, a requirement that will become increasingly pressing as more renewable power is generated in the north.
Wind power
Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, whose state is home to some of Germany's industrial leaders, has repeatedly said the federal government was not doing enough to protect Bavaria's economy and has called for Germany's last three nuclear power stations be kept running to ensure industry does not suffer.
The federal government in Berlin says Soeder has been slow to develop wind power in his own state.
The government had aimed to close its last power plants by end-2022 but adjusted the plan to keep two of them running into the spring. It still aims to exit nuclear power after that.
With Russian gas supplies dwindling, Germany is already at the second phase of a three-stage power emergency plan. The third stage would see electricity rationing for industry.
This month, Soeder appealed to Manuela Schwesig, premier of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the north, one of Germany's poorest states, offering the services of Bavarian state employees to help accelerate the building of an LNG terminal to ease the power crisis that could hit Bavarian industry.
A Bavarian government official said, “Soeder visited Schwesig because there is a common interest in getting gas from north to the south.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Germany’s north gains from green transition and energy crisis
The region’s coast will be at the heart of the country’s efforts to wean itself off Russian gas supplies
Berlin — Germany's wet and windswept north has long lacked the economic appeal of the industrial south but the green transition and an energy crisis sparked by war in Ukraine is shifting the balance.
When Northvolt sought a German site to build its first battery plant outside Sweden, it didn't pick the southern industrial heartlands, instead it chose to be near the blustery North Sea coast where the wind power industry has taken off.
“Battery manufacturing is tremendously energy-intensive,” said Jesper Wigardt, Northvolt's head of public affairs. “If you look at this part of Germany, it's interesting in terms of energy, but also the type of energy in the grid.”
Northvolt's decision was announced on March 15, just as an energy crisis was unfolding, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the West has ratcheted up sanctions on Moscow, Russia has steadily reduced pipeline gas supplies to Europe.
“In reality we never got cheap gas from Russia,” said foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. “We paid for each cubic metre of Russian gas twice or three times over in costs to our national security.”
Germany, heavily reliant on Russian gas in the past, is racing to wean itself off Russian supplies. The north coast will be at the heart of those efforts, both for generating more renewable energy and importing gas as fuel in the transition away from nuclear power and heavily polluting coal-fired plants.
Two floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be up and running on the North Sea coast within months, stopgaps until permanent ones are built there.
The northern states of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern already produce half of Germany's 64 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy, now mostly land based. But these coastal states will play an even bigger role as Germany expands offshore wind generation to 70GW by 2040 from 7.7GW now.
Traditional tussle
The south, which powered Germany's economic revival after World War 2 and which is home to industrial giants like BMW and Siemens in Bavaria and Mercedes in Baden-Wuerttemberg, now faces a rival in the north.
It is shifting the compass on Germany's traditional tussle between the wealthy west and poorer, post-Communist east.
“There is a huge, silent power struggle under way between north and south,” said the premier of one German state, who asked not to be identified.
And the north is gaining traction.
Tesla opened a factory in the northern state of Brandenburg in March, while Volkswagen — Germany's only carmaker based in the north — is building a new battery factory to equip its electric vehicles in Lower Saxony.
Also in Lower Saxony, Belgium's Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is planning to build a plant to produce hydrogen, initially making it from methane generated from food and other waste, and later splitting water via electrolysis powered by offshore wind.
Though Germany's most prosperous districts remain in the south, the fastest-developing ones are in the north and west, according to the IW economic research institute, which ranks the country's 400 districts based on factors ranging from tax returns to share of skilled workers.
“After decades of dominance by first the west then the south, now the north is getting going,” said IW's Hanno Kempermann.
The power crisis may be helping tip the scales. Germany already needs to build more high-voltage interconnectors between the north and south, a requirement that will become increasingly pressing as more renewable power is generated in the north.
Wind power
Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, whose state is home to some of Germany's industrial leaders, has repeatedly said the federal government was not doing enough to protect Bavaria's economy and has called for Germany's last three nuclear power stations be kept running to ensure industry does not suffer.
The federal government in Berlin says Soeder has been slow to develop wind power in his own state.
The government had aimed to close its last power plants by end-2022 but adjusted the plan to keep two of them running into the spring. It still aims to exit nuclear power after that.
With Russian gas supplies dwindling, Germany is already at the second phase of a three-stage power emergency plan. The third stage would see electricity rationing for industry.
This month, Soeder appealed to Manuela Schwesig, premier of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the north, one of Germany's poorest states, offering the services of Bavarian state employees to help accelerate the building of an LNG terminal to ease the power crisis that could hit Bavarian industry.
A Bavarian government official said, “Soeder visited Schwesig because there is a common interest in getting gas from north to the south.”
Reuters
EU ministers defiant over energy after frenzied week
EU nations meet on runaway energy prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU standoff with Putin escalates on threat of Russian gas price caps
ECB hikes rates by record 75 bps, pledges ‘several’ more increases
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.