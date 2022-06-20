LETTER: SA’s government could learn a few things

In his denigration of Boris Johnson, John Dludlu did not present a balanced view on Britain’s decision to find suitable alternative asylum for illegal immigrants ("Time to stop immoral British deportation policy”, June 14).

Readers have to assume they originate from Africa. Many Africans are fleeing their mismanaged countries, including SA. But Dludlu chooses not to mention the reason for these unfortunate people arriving on Britain’s doorstep. Rather, he refers to a few high-fliers calling their government’s action despicable, ignoring the fact that millions of Brits gave Brexit a majority vote, which included a clampdown on unwanted immigrants.

Perhaps Business Day should publish the view of the British home secretary. I would imagine our government could learn a few things. As CEO of the Small Business Institute, Dludlu’s views on the flow of illegal immigrants to SA would be interesting. But please don’t confuse our president’s habit of hoarding dollars in his couch with our appalling record at home affairs.

Chris Richards, Craighall Park

