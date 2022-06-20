×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s government could learn a few things

Many Africans are fleeing their mismanaged countries, including SA

20 June 2022 - 18:10 Chris Richards
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG

In his denigration of Boris Johnson, John Dludlu did not present a balanced view on Britain’s decision to find suitable alternative asylum for illegal immigrants ("Time to stop immoral British deportation policy”, June 14).

Readers have to assume they originate from Africa. Many Africans are fleeing their mismanaged countries, including SA. But Dludlu chooses not to mention the reason for these unfortunate people arriving on Britain’s doorstep. Rather, he refers to a few high-fliers calling their government’s action despicable, ignoring the fact that millions of Brits gave Brexit a majority vote, which included a clampdown on unwanted immigrants.

Perhaps Business Day should publish the view of the British home secretary. I would imagine our government could learn a few things. As CEO of the Small Business Institute, Dludlu’s views on the flow of illegal immigrants to SA would be interesting. But please don’t confuse our president’s habit of hoarding dollars in his couch with our appalling record at home affairs.

Chris Richards, Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to stop immoral British deportation policy

In mid-June, Britain paid Rwanda nearly $150m in a ‘cash-for-humans’ scheme to resettle illegal immigrants it doesn’t want
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Strap in for the ANC’s bumpy ride
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Telkom shares tumble as investors hang ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Shock reports on municipalities ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Stormers show what can happen when ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to stop immoral British deportation policy

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.