Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Time to stop immoral British deportation policy In mid-June, Britain paid Rwanda nearly $150m in a 'cash-for-humans' scheme to resettle illegal immigrants it doesn't want

Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne, is reported to have been appalled by the decision of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration to send hundreds of unwanted immigrants to Rwanda. On Monday, he has a chance to do something to express his disapproval of this immoral policy, and prove that he is ready to succeed his mother in leading the Commonwealth.

On June 14, the first group of immigrants were flown to Kigali from the UK. The Johnson administration has paid Rwanda nearly $150m (for accommodation, asylum operational costs and integration) to help settle the illegal immigrants it doesn’t want. It has denied the scheme is tantamount to “cash for humans”, as its critics have correctly called it...