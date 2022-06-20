National AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays go down with Comair — for now Refunds for booked passengers are up in the air as charter service scrambles to find another plane for its travellers B L Premium

More than 1,000 people who have paid for Zanzibar getaways have had their plans disrupted by package holiday operator AfricaStay’s four-week suspension of its twice-weekly charter service to the island.

Announced at the weekend, the suspension affects all package holidays departing from Johannesburg until July 16...