AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays go down with Comair — for now
Refunds for booked passengers are up in the air as charter service scrambles to find another plane for its travellers
20 June 2022 - 18:02
More than 1,000 people who have paid for Zanzibar getaways have had their plans disrupted by package holiday operator AfricaStay’s four-week suspension of its twice-weekly charter service to the island.
Announced at the weekend, the suspension affects all package holidays departing from Johannesburg until July 16...
