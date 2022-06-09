LETTER: One person’s cadre is another’s ‘ethically challenged civil servant’

The Oxford dictionary defines “cadre” as “a small group of people trained in a particular purpose or profession”. It is not always used exactly in that sense — over the last decade or two in SA it has come to mean “almost always incompetent and often corrupt person put in charge of an organisation only for his/her political or criminal connections”.

Being an optimist, I cannot believe that the continuous usage of the “c” word is a deliberate contempt for the electorate. So it must just demonstrate how clueless and divorced from reality our politicians are. All the way to the top.

Nowadays a new innocuous word is quickly found to replace an uncomfortable one. ‘Ethically challenged civil servant’ might sound a bit less harsh than cadre.

Vashek Korinek

Florida Hills

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.