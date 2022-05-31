×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poultry prices did not rise 10% a year from 2011-2021

In some years, increases were 1% or less. And prices don’t always go up

31 May 2022 - 16:44
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO

In his latest article, Bekezela Phakathi repeats the erroneous claim that chicken prices have risen 10% a year, for a decade (“Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs,” May 22). Worse, it is stated as fact.

Yet official statistics and calculations by the SA Poultry Association have shown that neither retail nor producer prices of chickens rose 10% a year from 2011 to 2021, the period to which the claim refers. This is true across a range of chicken products, both fresh and frozen.

While 10% increases have been noted in some years for some products, it is simply not true that this has happened consistently across the board for 10 years, as chicken importers have been claiming. They are wrong, and Business Day should not compound the error.

In some years, increases were 1% or less. And prices don’t always go up. In 2018/2019 the producer price of individually quick frozen (IQF) mixed portions declined 2.7%. This is the most popular purchase for lower-income consumers. The retail price that year for 2kg IQF bags was 1.5% below the previous year. In 2017/2018 the average producer price for fresh chickens dropped 0.9%.

Chicken prices are rising now as a result of sharp increases in feed and fuel costs because of the economic effects of the war in Ukraine. However, actual price data for the previous decade clearly shows that poultry producers have done their best to keep prices low, despite regular spikes in input costs.

Francois Baird, Founder, FairPlay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs

Such an ‘extreme move’, as advocated by DA, would destroy local jobs, minister says
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Battling consumers make Pick n Pay ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA is not sustainable if the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Nothing left but cold, hard truth for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL ROETS: Whatever the fuel price hike, it will ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Non-profits show government what’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.