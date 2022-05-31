National Government outlines plans to tackle R14bn municipal debt to water boards Municipalities’ mounting debt with SA’s nine water boards has hobbled investment in new infrastructure and maintenance B L Premium

The department of water & sanitation has outlined a series of measures to deal with municipalities’ mounting debt to the country’s nine water boards that has crippled their ability to improve the country’s ageing and ailing water infrastructure.

As at the end of March, municipalities owed the nine water boards R14bn, R9.7 of which is 120 days overdue or more. Sedibeng Water Board alone, which services the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, is owed R5.6bn...