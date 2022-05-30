LETTER: Something is rotten in the US

A country has to be really sick if it values its guns more than it values its children’s lives. Nineteen children and two teachers were slaughtered inside what should be a happy place filled with joy and the raw, unspoilt energy of a classroom where boys and girls learn and play.

Republican men will say what they always say about hearts, thoughts and prayers, and they will do what they always do when children are massacred: deny, deflect and blame anyone or anything but the guns and the profiteers who sell them.

There is a sickness in America that is unique to America. No other country convulses with such premeditated violence so often against so many innocents at school, at work, at church and, what seems like just a moment ago, at a grocery store in Buffalo.

More innocents were picked to die in that place, at that time, by a calculating, hate-filled murderer because of the colour of their skins. Yes, there is a sickness in America.

Samaoeen Osman

Crawford

