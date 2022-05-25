×

Gunmakers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits targeting them

Ruling comes a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a school in Texas

25 May 2022 - 21:17 Nate Raymond
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit by a group of gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers challenging the constitutionality of a New York law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue the industry.

US district judge Mae D’Agostino in Albany rejected a request by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson Brands and Sturm, Ruger & Co, to enjoin enforcement of the statute.

The ruling came a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the latest in a spate of mass shootings, prompting renewed calls by Democrats for tougher gun regulations.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), a trade group for the firearms industry, in a statement said it was disappointed by the ruling and plans to appeal. Others who had sued with it included Glock and Beretta USA.

Democratic former New York governor Andrew Cuomo last July signed into law a measure that seeks to overcome legal hurdles that have largely shielded the industry from lawsuits related to gun violence.

The law allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and distributors to be sued by the state, cities or individuals for creating a “public nuisance” that endangers the public’s safety and health.

The gun industry group argued that the law wrongly imposes liability on companies operating anywhere in the country that make, sell or market guns or ammunition that are misused by criminals in New York.

But D’Agostino rejected arguments that the measure conflicted with the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which gives gunmakers protection from lawsuits, saying that federal law permitted state laws regulating the industry.

While the group said the law unconstitutionally regulated interstate commerce, D'Agostino said it “in no way differs from the extraterritorial effect of the myriad of safety state laws and regulations with which every industry must comply.”

Gunman kills 14 children and a teacher in Texas school

Governor says 18-year-old gunman  entered Robb Elementary School in  Uvalde and shot dead 15
23 hours ago

Biden deplores ‘poison’ of white supremacy after mass shooting in Buffalo

Ten black Americans were killed in racially motivated shooting by 18-year-old white teenager
1 week ago

California church shooter ‘was upset over China-Taiwan tension’

FBI opens hate crimes probe after man kills one and wounds five at church function
1 week ago

Teen gunman in court after 10 killed in US supermarket attack

Suspected white supremacist Payton Gendron live-streamed the shooting spree
1 week ago
