×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s ‘collateral damage’ comment is tone deaf

About 50,000 people have died by in Vladimir Putin’s war so far

27 May 2022 - 13:37
A residential building destroyed in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A residential building destroyed in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

I read recently that an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol in Ukraine estimates that 22,000 civilians have died in the area. This is a staggering figure. In addition, the military casualties between the two sides are in the region of 30,000.

Russia invaded its neighbour with no provocation or threat, and has essentially trashed that country and ruined its economy simply because its president did not like its political system and harboured imperial expansion ideas.

Yet when our president met the German chancellor on Tuesday, he said sanctions against Russia were causing “collateral damage”, and went on to say that “even those countries that are even bystanders or not part of the conflict are also going to suffer from the sanctions apposed against Russia”.

President Ramaphosa, 50,000 people have died by your friend Vladimir Putin, and all you worry about is collateral damage to everyone else? What a moral compass you have.

Rob Tiffin
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa: Russia sanctions hurt ‘bystander’ countries

Though SA has resisted calls to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president encouraged dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv
National
2 days ago

US ends Russia debt payment exemption

US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia’s government from Wednesday
News
2 days ago

German chancellor understands SA’s stance on Russia, says Ramaphosa

War in Ukraine top of agenda as president meets Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: The post-ANC era has begun, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Who wants highly paid bosses who ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Blunt and brutal or nice and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
REX VAN SCHALKWYK: Mantashe is casting himself in ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Can the master plan transform SA’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.