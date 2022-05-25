×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ramaphosa: Russia sanctions hurt ‘bystander’ countries

Though SA has resisted calls to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president encouraged dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv

25 May 2022 - 10:52 Andreas Rinke
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with German chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany during an official visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with German chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany during an official visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that “bystander countries” were suffering due to sanctions against Russia and called for talks as the AU prepared a mission to foster dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ramaphosa spoke as German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited SA on the final leg of a trip to the continent that aimed in part to rally diplomatic support for Ukraine.

SA has close historical ties to Moscow due to the Soviet Union's support for the anti-apartheid struggle. It abstained from a UN vote denouncing the invasion of Ukraine and has resisted calls to condemn Russia.

The EU has aggressively pursued sanctions and a severing of economic ties in a bid to punish Moscow for its military operations in Ukraine, a strategy which Ramaphosa said was causing collateral damage.

“Even those countries that are either bystanders or not part of the conflict are also going to suffer from the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia,” he said during a news conference in Pretoria.

Africa, which has already seen millions pushed into extreme poverty by the pandemic, has been hit hard by rising food costs caused in part by disruptions linked to the war.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley, and two-thirds of the world's exports of sunflower oil used for cooking. The conflict has damaged Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure and that is likely to limit its agricultural production for years.

In an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle earlier on Tuesday, Scholz called on countries to increase oil and gas supply to curb global energy price increases.

Standing beside Ramaphosa, Scholz said he was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss SA’s position on the war, but underlined that what he called an attempt by Russia to alter international borders by force was unacceptable.

“Mr President, I think it is important that we continue these discussions intensively,” he said. “We are very concerned about the outcome of the war for Africa.”

Senegal's President Macky Sall — the current chair of Africa's top political bloc, the AU — said on Sunday he was preparing to visit Kyiv and Moscow to foster peace.

Ramaphosa, who has been invited to attend the G7 summit being hosted by Germany next month, said the only way to resolve the war is through dialogue and Africa “does have a role to play because it has access to both leaders [of Ukraine and Russia]”.

Reuters 

German chancellor understands SA’s stance on Russia, says Ramaphosa

War in Ukraine top of agenda as president meets Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings
National
15 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: How SA can protect itself from the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation has worsened inflation and increased the risk of a global recession
Opinion
6 days ago

Competition Commission takes a closer look at spikes in price of edible oil

Ready to act if hikes not justified by increase in costs
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strike-hit Sibanye says it will honour outcome of ...
National / Labour
2.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National
3.
Motsoaledi unveils steps to end long queues at ...
National
4.
Sars tables revised final offer of R500m to unions
National
5.
Pravin Gordhan says no to offloading bankrupt ...
National

Related Articles

Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do everything to get SA back on its feet

Companies

UN has failed to provide leadership in Ukrainian conflict, says Pandor

National

US and SA agree on negotiated peace, says visiting US deputy secretary of state

National

SA politicians are targets in Russia’s disinformation campaign, British study ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.