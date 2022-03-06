Business No more top jobs until I clear my name, says Pityana Businessman says he’s turned down invitations to join boards B L Premium

Businessman Sipho Pityana says he has turned down requests to join company boards as he first wants to clear his name in legal disputes with the South African Reserve Bank and Absa.

This week Pityana said in an interview that since October last year, when he first lodged court papers against the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority, “I have had a number of people inviting me to consider [joining boards] and I have taken a view that this [court action] is what I must focus on. It’s going to take quite a bit of time to sort all of that out. This matter is important and I think it casts a huge aspersion on me and it’s important that I get it cleared.”..