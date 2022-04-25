×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Entice youngsters to become farmers

25 April 2022 - 17:06
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

Land Bank and the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development are striving to redress the legacy of racial and gender discrimination by encouraging the youth and previously disadvantaged to engage in farming.

While the department strives to redistribute land to previously disadvantaged individuals through lengthy leasehold contracts with beneficiaries, Land Bank provides financial support to emerging farmers. This empowers them to play a meaningful role in the sector, and also goes a long way in helping the government achieve equitable land ownership, agrarian reform and land distribution.

Because many aspiring farmers do not have sufficient funds to buy land for farming,  the government introduced different programmes, such as the Proactive Land Acquisition Policy, to encourage disadvantaged citizens to engage in farming because, in the long run, agriculture has the potential to create jobs that will go a long way in denting the scourge of  unemployment and poverty and at the same time promote the economy. 

With many unemployed youths out there, vigorous marketing at primary and high school level needs to be carried out by the government to make farming fashionable so that efforts by Land Bank and the department are made appealing to entice more youths to be attracted to farming. This will create much-needed jobs while maintaining food security for all.

Fundiswa Zanele Ndaba
Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

We can keep the sugar flowing despite floods, say growers

Struggling sugar industry allays fears of shortages or price hikes following devastating floods in KZN
National
4 days ago

European farmers can milk it with Danish dairy giant

Arla Foods outlines details of a plan to pay more for milk that’s produced in line with carbon-reducing activities
News
6 days ago

Land Bank needs overhaul to help black farmers, says Kuben Naidoo

Black farmers require access to finance at affordable rates, says Reserve Bank deputy governor
National
6 days ago

Kenyan farmers go green to deal with climate change

Natural alternatives to fertiliser also helping farmers weather the shortage caused by the war in Ukraine
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mavuso controversy highlights what is ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CARTOON: That awkward first call
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Special place in hell for leaders ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: State of water and wastewater ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for a rethink as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.