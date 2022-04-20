National KZN DESTRUCTION We can keep the sugar flowing despite floods, say growers Small-scale growers may not recover, warns SA Canegrowers Association CEO Thomas Funke B L Premium

SA’s struggling sugar industry has moved to allay fears of shortages or price hikes after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that damaged canefields and farm infrastructure, with losses amounting to R223m so far.

KwaZulu-Natal — the heart of SA’s sugar industry, which generates income of about R14bn a year — directly employs about 85,000 workers and supports at least 350,000 jobs across the value chain...