KZN DESTRUCTION
We can keep the sugar flowing despite floods, say growers
Small-scale growers may not recover, warns SA Canegrowers Association CEO Thomas Funke
20 April 2022 - 23:04
SA’s struggling sugar industry has moved to allay fears of shortages or price hikes after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that damaged canefields and farm infrastructure, with losses amounting to R223m so far.
KwaZulu-Natal — the heart of SA’s sugar industry, which generates income of about R14bn a year — directly employs about 85,000 workers and supports at least 350,000 jobs across the value chain...
