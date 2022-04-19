National Land Bank needs overhaul to help black farmers, says Kuben Naidoo Black farmers require access to finance at affordable rates, says Reserve Bank deputy governor B L Premium

The government must establish a dedicated agricultural lender that receives an annual subsidy of about R2bn from the fiscus if SA is to develop a class of black commercial farmers while growing farming’s output and employment.

This is the call from Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo, who said last week that if SA was to break free of its “history of dualism” in agriculture it needed to provide black farmers with access to finance at affordable rates...